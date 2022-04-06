South African Roelof Botha to Head Sequoia, the World's Foremost Venture Capital Firm

analysis

Roelof Botha has been moving and shaking in Silicon Valley for decades, and the move to head the celebrated venture capital firm was in the stars.

Not known for outrageous tweets, opinionated podcasts or anything that draws unnecessary attention to himself, South African Roelof Botha has quietly been named Senior Steward of the world's most celebrated private equity firm, Sequoia Capital.

But it's a move that comes as no surprise. Botha is a Silicon Valley insider who has been on Forbes' list of best venture capital investors no fewer than 13 times. He joined the US-based firm Sequoia Capital - named after the longest living redwood tree on the planet - in 2003. Then, in 2017, he became one of its three senior stewards - lead partners, in layperson's terms.

On Monday, 4 April, the firm's current Senior Steward, Doug Leone, announced that he would be passing the baton to Botha on 5 July, the day that he retires.

"Roelof will set the overall tone and oversee the global centralised functions, including compliance, finance and culture," Leone wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Arguably, he has been doing this for some time, along with Neil Shen, also a steward and...