South Africa: Education Can Be the Much-Needed Booster Shot in the Fight Against South Africa's Moral Decay

analysis

Introducing more legislative interventions cannot adequately address the country's steady progress of degeneracy, but perhaps an educational intervention in the form of a bottom-up approach can be an added layer in fighting this disease.

More than two years since the Covid-19 outbreak, South Africa, like other countries across the world, is still grappling with the containment of the virus. Despite a decline in infections in recent months, the virus refuses to show signs of completely abating any time soon.

However, Covid-19 is not the only disease that South Africans are fighting. For decades, the slow and steady rot of moral decay has manifested itself within the country's structures and individual mindsets. The symptoms of this disease are evident in our societal and ethical failures that have spread to all walks of life, often manifesting within government structures (such as State Capture, bribery and corruption), as well as that of day-to-day individual lives (such as bullying, harassment, dishonesty and even cheating).

There is certainly no quick-fix cure for this disease. Rather, addressing moral decay in a multi-faceted and multi-cultural country is complex and may often seem elusive. Already, in October 1998 at the National Religious Leaders Forum, former president Nelson Mandela...