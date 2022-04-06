South Africa: ConCourt Candidate David Unterhalter Faces Unexpected Grilling At JSC Interviews

5 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

On Tuesday, the Judicial Service Commission began interviewing candidates for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

Interviews on Tuesday for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court were smooth sailing for four of the five candidates. The exception was Judge David Unterhalter, who was grilled about not recusing himself in a matter.

When asked whether a judge who sits in an application for leave to appeal and dismisses it should recuse him or herself when that case comes before the Constitutional Court, Unterhalter agreed.

Commissioner Mvuzo Notyesi then asked why Unterhalter had not done that when it came to a case he dismissed at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which was later taken to the Constitutional Court.

Unterhalter said that he wasn't sure of the facts, but that once he was able to ascertain them, he "would happily respond".

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), pointed out to the commission that Unterhalter had not been told that this matter would be raised in the interview.

But commissioner Julius Malema, who attended the interviews virtually, hit back and said that he had told the commission about it on Monday.

As to why Unterhalter wasn't informed...

