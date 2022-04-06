Namibia: Sexual Consent Between Men and Women

Consent is a topic that is getting increasingly popular, but what does sexual consent entail? How do we give it, and can it be revoked once given?

Sexual consent involves the affirmative agreement between two people involved in the sexual activity, and I, for one, believe one has the right to revoke it whenever they feel the need to do so.

Whether you're a man or a woman, you'll always require consent from the other person in the relationship, because everyone in the partnership deserves a voice. Therefore, assuming what your partner wants is not acceptable.

Most of the time, these sexual consent concerns culminate in rape, but it's never taken seriously because telling everyone you've been raped by your girlfriend, boyfriend, or even husband or wife would sound ridiculous.

This is all because society feels that if you're in a relationship, especially if you're married, you can't refuse to have sex with your partner.

It's all messed up. But you have the right to refuse your mate.

In other cases, sexual consent can lead to emotional abuse, since the other person feels entitled to you, and you can no longer say "no". However, no means no when it comes to sex.

There's nothing quite like "they're just afraid to say yes".

When you ask a visitor if they want juice and they say no, you don't go to the fridge, pour juice into a glass, and force them to drink because you assume they're just bashful to accept your juice.

Instead, you let them be because they indicated they didn't want the juice.

In conclusion, I'd like to emphasise the importance of always seeking your partner's permission. Don't just assume; make sure they are completely cognizant when you ask them for consent. It is all in the best interest of you and the individual involved.