South Africa: Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Invites Media to Pre-Presidential Imbizo Build Up Programme, 07 APR

press release

Pre-presidential Imbizo build up programme with Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) kindly invites the Free State media to the Pre-Presidential Imbizo Build Up Programme that will be hosted by MEC Makalo Mohale with Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Premier Sefora Ntombela as esteemed guests. Other guests include Free State business formations and businesses.

The Pre-Imbizo Engagement is aimed at engaging with business stakeholders in order to discuss economic development in all Free State districts within the context of the District Development Model.

DESTEA will thus be engaging with the business sector with responses being given by national Ministers. The Pre-Presidential Imbizo Build Up Programme will be followed by the Presidential Imbizo with President Cyril Ramaphosa which will take place on April 9, 2022, at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.