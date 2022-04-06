South Africa: 'Protect Human Rights Defenders Working Against Corruption', Says UN Special Rapporteur

5 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bongani Ngwenya and Simphiwe Sidu

In light of the challenges, dangers and even threats to life that are faced by human rights defenders working against corruption, UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor says those working peacefully against corruption should be recognised as such and applicable protection frameworks must apply to them.

'Corruption is a human rights issue, which ought to be recognised as such by states, the business community and civil society. Those who peacefully work for the rights of others against corruption should be recognised, celebrated and protected as human rights defenders."

These were the concluding remarks of Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, in her latest report to the Human Rights Council, which was centred on the work of human rights defenders working against corruption. Read the Special Rapporteur's report here.

On March 16 as part of continuing the discussion with key civil society actors and human rights defenders from across the globe who work tirelessly to combat corruption and demand accountability, a side-event was co-hosted by Lawlor with Transparency International, Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network (Southern Defenders) and Global Citizen.

In her opening remarks, Lawlor identified human rights defenders (HRDs) working against corruption as a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

