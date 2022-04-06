Namibia: Reducing Social Ills Through Advocacy

6 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Young activists have been proving their role in making changes in Africa, but they are still left behind in decision-making at all levels, says Young African Defenders in Action (YADA) leader Sisco Amunyela.

She also said the youths' non-violence initiatives need to be encouraged to avoid violent actions.

Amunyela was speaking recently when the group had their first event in honour of International Women's Day, during which they hosted a panel discussion with Namibian youths. Also in attendance were author and youth advocate Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe, founder of Women in Agriculture Helvi Shindume, Alex Gomachab - a mental health and education advocate - and Dorothea Nangolo, who is Nanso Unam branch chairperson and legal scholar, who unpacked how Namibia can break the bias for women.

"The mission is to create a safe space and home for all people fighting for human rights and lastly, we aim to create platforms and activities that help us restore human dignity in those who need it, and overall help in preventing or dealing with social ills," said Amunyela.

Apart from her, the organisation is led by Iyaloo Nghandi and Rebekka Nghilalulwa.

Officially launched in Namibia last year, YADA is a leading Pan-Africanist youth network, dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights, and encouraging youth groups to avoid violence.

It aims to help Namibian human rights defenders and activists network with other human rights defenders all over the globe and assist in reducing social ills.

They will allow new members to join them once they have completed their governing documents.

Another notable deed they orchestrated as part of their corporate social investment was donating full school uniforms to some learners from the Omindaba Combined School in the Omusati region, where they targeted the 10 most-unfortunate learners. The recent donation included a school shirt and skirt or trousers, socks and school shoes. School bags and pencils plus hand sanitiser were also given.

More projects are in the pipeline.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X