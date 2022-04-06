Namibia: Reducing Social Ills Through Advocacy

Young activists have been proving their role in making changes in Africa, but they are still left behind in decision-making at all levels, says Young African Defenders in Action (YADA) leader Sisco Amunyela.

She also said the youths' non-violence initiatives need to be encouraged to avoid violent actions.

Amunyela was speaking recently when the group had their first event in honour of International Women's Day, during which they hosted a panel discussion with Namibian youths. Also in attendance were author and youth advocate Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe, founder of Women in Agriculture Helvi Shindume, Alex Gomachab - a mental health and education advocate - and Dorothea Nangolo, who is Nanso Unam branch chairperson and legal scholar, who unpacked how Namibia can break the bias for women.

"The mission is to create a safe space and home for all people fighting for human rights and lastly, we aim to create platforms and activities that help us restore human dignity in those who need it, and overall help in preventing or dealing with social ills," said Amunyela.

Apart from her, the organisation is led by Iyaloo Nghandi and Rebekka Nghilalulwa.

Officially launched in Namibia last year, YADA is a leading Pan-Africanist youth network, dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights, and encouraging youth groups to avoid violence.

It aims to help Namibian human rights defenders and activists network with other human rights defenders all over the globe and assist in reducing social ills.

They will allow new members to join them once they have completed their governing documents.

Another notable deed they orchestrated as part of their corporate social investment was donating full school uniforms to some learners from the Omindaba Combined School in the Omusati region, where they targeted the 10 most-unfortunate learners. The recent donation included a school shirt and skirt or trousers, socks and school shoes. School bags and pencils plus hand sanitiser were also given.

More projects are in the pipeline.