South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses Diplomatic Heads of Mission Conference, 07 April

6 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Diplomatic Heads of Mission Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Thursday, 07 April 2022, address the opening session of the 2022 Heads of Mission Conference (HoMC22), which is a platform for strategic discussion among South Africa's internationally deployed senior diplomats.

The conference will take place at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO's) head office in Pretoria.

The conference theme is "Positioning South Africa's diplomacy globally to advance domestic priorities in a post-COVID-19 era".

South Africa's envoys will be briefed on the strategic mandate and objectives of the current Administration, with a special focus on the country's economic recovery initiatives outlined during the 2022 State of the Nation Address.

Various Ministers will also brief the Heads of Mission on their departmental programmes and will outline the expected support South Africa's representatives around the world can provide to the realisation of government's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to address the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The discussions will also include an assessment of the global situation and the identification of noteworthy trends and dynamics in the context of South Africa's foreign policy and DIRCO's programme of international relations.

