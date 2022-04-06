South Africa: North West Health Restore Services At Christiana Hospital

press release

Work has started to restore services at Christiana Hospital

The plight of the communities of Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality and nearby locations who are desperate for intervention that will ensure delivery of quality hospital services will soon be answered. This follows the announcement by the North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha on the progress of the Department's plans to restore hospital services at Christiana.

Christana Hospital was damaged by fire in September 2021. The Department began with processes to restore hospital services for the community, following the release of a report on the cause of fire and the extent of the damage.

The community of Christiana will be pleased to learn that a service provider has already been appointed for immediate delivery of park homes which will benefit the community long after the reconstruction of the hospital is completed. This intervention is most desirable in a situation where the need for health services is urgent like in the case of Christiana.

"I am happy to announce that we have appointed a service provider who will soon deliver on park homes. These park homes will have capacity to house all medical equipment and provide adequate hospital services. Fortunately we also have secured all the necessary medical equipment including hospital beds which we received as a donation from First National Bank", said MEC Sambatha.

The MEC has also highlighted that the consultants have already made an assessment of the space and surveyed the area within the hospital where the park homes will be placed. The turnaround for delivery and commissioning of the project is three months.

"I thank our workers including nurses and doctors at Christiana for their patience. I know that they have been inconvenienced by lack of a physical structure to render quality hospital services. I am happy that they will now have a conducive working environment to service our people from", said MEC Samabatha

The MEC has also appreciated the role of all stakeholders including governance structures, union leaders, community leaders, the private sector and the officials of the Department for their commitment and dedication in ensuring that hospital services are restored at Christiana.