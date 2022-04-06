South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Engages Sector Stakeholders in Free State Province

6 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to engage sector stakeholders in the Free State Province

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will engage sector stakeholders in the Free State Province on the priority areas in the implementation of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan (TSRP) following the lifting of the National State of Disaster this past Monday, 04 April 2022.

The Minister's visit takes place as the Department prepares to participate in the second District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo on 09 April in the Free State Province. This public participation platform will offer the community an opportunity to converse with government officials - with a view of addressing the hurdles that are impeding progress and economic growth in various sectors.

Minister Sisulu's engagements will commence with visits to various tourism businesses and establishments managed by beneficiaries of the Department's SMME empowerment programmes. The day will culminate with a stakeholder engagement session to rally the sector towards re-igniting tourism in the country.

