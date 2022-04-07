Rwanda: BAL 2022 - Ruhamiriza to Officiate at Nile Conference Games

Rwanda's international basketball referee Jean Sauveur Ruhamiriza has been named among referees shortlisted to officiate the forthcoming Nile Conference games of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) which gets underway from April 9-19 at the Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt.

The 31-year-old departed for Cairo on Wednesday aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Ruhamiriza officiated the inaugural season of the BAL held in Kigali last year.

He also officiated the FIBA Women's U-19 World Cup in Debrecen, becoming the second Rwandan international referee to officiate a Basketball World Cup event after Didier Shema Maboko, the current Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports.

The latter officiated the FIBA Men's U-17 World Cup which took place in Zaragoza, Spain, in 2016.