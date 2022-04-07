Rwanda: Kwibuka 28 - Memorial Sports Tournaments Scheduled for May

Every year, just like other sectors, the sports fraternity in Rwanda holds activities to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Here for example, sports tournaments are organised to remember the Athletes, Administration officials that were killed during the Genocide but also to teach the young generations about reconciliation and unity, since sports is at looked at as one of the forces to not only unite Rwandans but also a tool to promote peace.

This year's sports events, according to Placide Bagabo the president of Genocide Memorial Tournaments (GMT) organizing committee, will be played from May 1 to 31.

"So far we have talked to all the federations to inform them that the competitions will be played in May," he said.

The tournaments are always in various sporting disciplines including football, basketball, volleyball among others.

Last year, the federations which organized Genocide memorial tournaments include Taekwondo, Volleyball, NPC, Handball, Table Tennis, Chess and Cricket.