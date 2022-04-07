Rwanda: Kwibuka 28 - Memorial Sports Tournaments Scheduled for May

7 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Every year, just like other sectors, the sports fraternity in Rwanda holds activities to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Here for example, sports tournaments are organised to remember the Athletes, Administration officials that were killed during the Genocide but also to teach the young generations about reconciliation and unity, since sports is at looked at as one of the forces to not only unite Rwandans but also a tool to promote peace.

This year's sports events, according to Placide Bagabo the president of Genocide Memorial Tournaments (GMT) organizing committee, will be played from May 1 to 31.

"So far we have talked to all the federations to inform them that the competitions will be played in May," he said.

The tournaments are always in various sporting disciplines including football, basketball, volleyball among others.

Last year, the federations which organized Genocide memorial tournaments include Taekwondo, Volleyball, NPC, Handball, Table Tennis, Chess and Cricket.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X