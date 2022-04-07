Nigeria: Abuja, Cross River, Others to Experience Heavy Rainfall in Next Three Days

7 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

"The rains should be accompanied by strong winds, especially over the northern states," NiMet says.

Within the next three days, heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Cross River, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the FCT, Nigeria's meteorological agency, NiMet, has said.

There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Benue, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Taraba state from Thursday to Saturday, Nimet predicted.

Most parts of the north are expected to experience light rainfall, the agency added in its weather outlook Wednesday.

"As a result of the expected moderate to heavy rainfall in the next three days, there are chances of flash flooding of roads and low-lying settlements," NiMet said.

It added that there could be "disruption of traffic due to flooded or closed roads, reduction in visibility, likely damage to mud houses and possible disruption in flight operations."

"The rains should be accompanied by strong winds, especially over the northern states, hence displacement and falling of weak buildings and makeshift structures are likely. Thus, the public is advised to exercise restraint."

NiMet urges emergency agencies to be prepared and keep monitoring to avoid low-level areas and fast-flowing runoff waters.

The public is also advised to be prepared for these events to avoid damage from rain-related hazards.

