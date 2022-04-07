Nigeria: Pensioners Give Ogun Govt Ultimatum Over Unremitted Deductions

The pensioners said while members cannot cater for themselves, government officials are lavishing state funds.

Pensioners in Ogun State have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to pay their 150 months of unremitted contributory pensions.

The senior citizens say they are also protesting the non-implementation of a 33.4 per cent increase in pension and other unpaid entitlements.

The pensioners, under the auspices of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), on Wednesday, said they would stage a protest at the end of the ultimatum.

A letter signed by Waheed Oloyede and Bola Lawal, the pensioners chairman and secretary respectively, said while members cannot cater for themselves, government officials are lavishing state funds.

The pensioners expressed concern that the N500 million quarterly allocation for the payment of gratuity has not cleared the backlog of unpaid gratuities to both LG and State retired teachers.

In their letter, the pensioners demanded a review and an increase in their pension in line with the recent implementation of consequential adjustment of the federal government, which circular they had forwarded to the state government since May 2021.

"We demand immediate implementation of the provisions of the issued 2010 as it has been done in many states and federation.

"Commence the rescheduling and payment of 20 years outstanding gratuities of retired local government/primary school teachers and seven years of state retirees to be paid without delay, as insufficient N500 million quarterly allocation is being released at very slow pace of time.

"We demand immediate resuscitations of the illegally suspended Local Government Pensions Committee (BLGP) and Bureau of State Pensions Committee by former Governor Ibikunle Amosun. It was a legal committee backed up by the Federal and State laws."

The pensioners said a lot of their members are facing unique health challenges and they cannot foot their bills. They added that their children, who could have assisted, are unemployed.

"Avoidable deaths are recorded on our members on a daily basis.

"In view of the above, we are imploring Your Excellency to pay our entitlements before the due date, hence take this letter as conventional 21-day notice of industrial action against Ogun state government."

When contacted, Commissioner for Information, Waheed Odusile, asked our reporter to get back through a text message. He did not respond to the text message.