Morocco: Rider Yessin Rahmouni to Represent Morocco At 2022 Dressage World Cup Final

Rabat — After a great performance along with his horse "All at Once" at the international dressage competition S'hertogenbosh in the Netherlands, Moroccan rider Yessin Rahmouni will officially represent Morocco at the 2022 Dressage World Cup final.

This qualification will mark the first participation of Morocco in a Dressage World Cup Final, said a statement by the Royal Moroccan Federation of Equestrian Sports, adding that Rahmouni and "All at Once" have passed the veterinary visit on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to take place from April 6 to 10 in Leipzig, Germany, and will bring together the best riders in the world.

Yessin Rahmouni has participated twice in the Olympic Games, the first time in London in 2012 with "Floresco NRW", becoming the first Moroccan rider to qualify for the Olympics, and the second this summer in Tokyo with "All at Once". He also took part in 2014 in the World Equestrian Games in Caen in Normandy, with Floresco NRW, recalled the same source.

Yessin Rahmouni climbed to the 97th position in the world ranking of the International Equestrian Federation, published in March 2022, earning him a place among the top 100 dressage couples in the world, according to the same source.