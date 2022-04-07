Morocco: Rabat Hosts Symposium On Monotheistic Religions and Peace

Rabat — The Faculty of Letters and Humanities (FLSH) of Rabat organized on Tuesday a symposium under the theme "monotheistic religions bearers of messages of peace".

Speaking on this occasion, president of the Local Council of Ulema of the Skhirat-Témara prefecture, Lahcen Skanfel, highlighted the importance of inter-faith dialogue seen as the way adopted by the Prophet Sidna Mohammed, noting that all monotheistic religions call for peace insofar as they emanate from a single source that is God.

He recalled in this sense the model of Morocco in terms of coexistence of religions throughout history, stressing that HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, has always called in His speeches for coexistence and inter-faith dialogue.

For his part, Rabbi Mordekhai Chriqui, director of the Ramhal Institute, said that this meeting brings an added value for the peace that must prevail in the world, and is an ideal opportunity for dialogue and exchange between representatives of the three monotheistic religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam).

Welcoming the efforts of HM King Mohammed VI for peace and stability, he highlighted the importance of the concept of peace contained in the two terms "Salam" and "Shalom", respectively in Arabic and Hebrew, which are cornerstones in Islam and Judaism.

Archbishop of Rabat and Father of the Catholic Church, Christobal Lopez Romeros, hailed this meeting as an opportunity to enshrine the dialogue between the three monotheistic religions, and to highlight what they have in common, namely the call for peace and its dissemination among people.

In this regard, he recalled the historic speech of HM King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the visit of Pope Francis to Morocco in 2019, where the Sovereign had clearly emphasized that the three Abrahamic religions do not exist to tolerate each other, they exist to open up to each other and to know each other, in a valiant contest to do good to each other.

At the opening of this meeting, the dean of the FLSH of Rabat, Jamal Eddine EL Hani, had stressed the importance of conducting a reflection on the contribution of monotheistic religions to the enshrining of the values of peace, tolerance, and living together between peoples, cultures and nations.