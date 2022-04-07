Rwanda: Media Watchdog Warns Against Genocide Ideology

6 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) has warned journalists against divisionism and Genocide ideology, among other unprofessional conducts that may be committed during the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

The announcement signed by the commission's Executive Secretary also urges media practitioners including those operating online, to monitor comments that may imply or call for divisionism and Genocide ideology.

"Most especially, RMC would like to ask media houses to use the right terminologies, those who don't know or are unsure about them can ask their colleagues or MINUBUMWE (Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement)," reads the announcement issued on April 6.

Rwanda will on Thursday, 7 April remember for the 28th time, the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi during which more than a million people were killed.

