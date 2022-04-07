Rwanda: APR FC Coach Not Happy With Conduct of Tuyisenge

APR FC head coach Mohammed Adil Erradi is not pleased with the attitude of club captain Jacques Tuyisenge.

The Moroccan gaffer maintains that the star attacker has not shown enough commitment to the course of the team which is a great source of worry considering his role as the leader of the playing body.

"Jacques is the captain of the team, before the Kiyovu Sports game, he came out of a retreat. As a captain, he should help me as a role model to the young players. He has to be there but he is not," Erradi told the press on Wednesday morning.

"His behavior before the Mukura Victory game was also not appropriate as captain. To me, I take it as a serious mistake as a professional athlete of that level."

This publication understands that there is tension mounting up between Tuyisenge and Erradi as the former Petro Atletico star is also not happy with some of the utterances of the coach in the local media.

Tuyisenge was bought by APR FC for Rwf48m in September 2020 on a two-year deal but has been a pale shadow of himself due to injuries.

His only goals for the club came on May 11, 2021 where he netted a brace in a 3-1 win over then relegation bound AS Muhanga.