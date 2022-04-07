Tanzania: Govt Keen On Finalizing Construction of Judges' Homes

THE government is keen on finalizing the construction of institutional accommodation for judges, magistrate's and deputy registrars at the country's capital. Chief Court Administrator, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel said here on Monday that 48 units for Judges homes will be complete by December this year.

Professor Ole Gabriel who was speaking during the launch of the second five-year Judiciary Strategic Plan (2020/21 - 2024/25) disclosed that some 6.2bn/- had already been paid as part of the 42.3bn/-, a move which will see Judges, Magistrates and Deputy Registrars take up their new accommodation facilities.

"Everything is going according to plan and we expect the project to be complete in December this year," explained the Chief Court Administrator.

In the same vein, Professor Ole Gabriel said the judiciary would have saved up to 3bn/- in the construction of Integrated Justice Centers (IJC) around the country.

This goes along with the rehabilitation of dilapidated High Court buildings in Ruvuma, Kilimanjaro and Mtwara regions, according to the Chief Court Administrator. In his remarks, Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma said the country's judicial system was worth emulating by other countries as far as reforms were concerned.

"Such reforms are bent on improving service delivery in the public sector, and therefore let's not get caught up in them," challenged the CJ.

According to Professor Juma, the five-year roadmap not only builds on the successful implementation of the vision and mission of the first Five Year Strategic Plan (2015/6--2019/20); but also gives the Judiciary a further vision, mission and strategic direction for the coming five years (2020/2021- 2024/25).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further challenged the Judiciary of Tanzania to have a sense of ownership of the strategic plan. "Besides being a reflection of top leadership commitment to implement prioritized interventions for the next five years, it also serves as a vehicle for resource mobilization and a guide on resource allocation," he noted.

The second five-year Judiciary Strategic Plan (2020/21 - 2024/25) has been developed in the context of the best experiences and lessons learned from the implementation of the just concluded plan that the Judiciary implemented in the last five years; setting in motion excellent innovations the country has experienced in the justice delivery in the recent history.

The Judiciary takes into cognizance the fact that justice delivery excellence is assessed in areas of efficiency, accessibility and transparency.