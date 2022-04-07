Mauritius: National Budget 2022/23 - Stakeholders of the Construction Industry Meet Finance Minister

press release

Stakeholders from the Building and Civil Engineering Contractors Association (BACECA), representing the construction industry, met the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, this afternoon in Port-Louis, within the framework of the ongoing pre-budget consultations. The meeting enabled both parties to confer on proposals and measures for the sector with regard to the forthcoming 2022/23 national budget.

The Chairman, Mr Ravisingh Gutty, and the Vice Chairperson, Mr Didier Adam, of BACECA were present.

In a statement, Mr Gutty highlighted that the meeting was an opportunity to exchange views on the major challenges which the construction industry will have to face post COVID-19 pandemic and the economic situation on the international level.

He further shared that a complete list of proposals was submitted to the Finance Minister which pertain to and seek to address, among others: the phenomenal rise in the price of construction materials; the growing presence of foreign enterprises on the Mauritian market which is not aiding in promoting the local industry; the lack of qualified human resources to meet the development needs of the industry; and, the international context which is currently hindering investment in the modern technology required to improve the traditional techniques of construction.

As regards construction materials, Mr Gutty indicated that it would be beneficial for the industry if the authorities exerted a control in the price of specific base materials and to update these rates on a quarterly basis. In addition, the Chairman pointed out that the Finance Minister was informed that, in the present context, contracts should not be on fixed rates when these contracts last over a six month and one-year period. For Mr Gutty, it would be advisable to have formulas for the readjustment of costs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking about foreign enterprises in Mauritius, the Chairman explained that the local construction industry is not against their presence but the participation of local partners is essential in projects. Foreign companies, he emphasised, should collaborate with Mauritian stakeholders in the sector to promote the exchange of skills and expertise and it is equally crucial to use local human resources to contribute to projects and to the economy globally.

The BACECA is a Trade Union of Contractors officially registered in December 1996. All its members are registered with the Construction Industry Development Board: 8 Grade A, 3 Grade B and 1 Grade.