Angola Outlines Strategy to Ensure Its Transition to Middle Income Country

Luanda — Angolan minister of Economy and Planning Mário Caetano João said Wednesday that the government plans to devise strategies for the graduation of Angola from Least Developed Country to Middle Income Country, focusing on gaps and adjusting the National Development Plan ( PDN 2022-2026).

Speaking at the seminar on Angola's National Smooth Transition Strategy (ENTS), he underlined that the Government plans to evaluate the results, define the way forward for the elaboration of the Angola strategy and design a proposal for a work plan, in view of the planning and monitoring process of the strategy.

He stated that the Government strives to ensure the implementation of the resolution of 11 February 2021 - on the extension of three (3) years for the transition process to graduation in Angola, through the implementation of the main planning instruments that aim to addressing relevant issues of a national smooth transition strategy.

Mário Caetano João stressed that with the support of the United Nations resident coordinator's office in Angola and technical assistance from the European Union, the creation of conditions for working out and implementation of the national smooth transition strategy began.

He said that between 2015 and 2022 the country experienced a long period of recession in economic activity, with GDP recording an average annual retraction of about 1.5%, in the period from 2016 to 2020, a situation that was determined by the financial crisis and economic activity started in 2014.

The retraction situation, he added, was also worsened in 2020, due to the covid-19 pandemic, a contraction scenario that resulted in a considerable reduction in the nominal value of GDP, from USD 146 billion in 2014 to US$57 billion in 2020.

He also justified that the transition process in Angola was influenced by the contraction of activity in the oil sector, lower prices and reduced quantities, and by the liberalisation of the exchange rate which, with the average annual growth rate of the population of 3.1% per year, resulted in a reduction in GDP per capita from approximately US$5,600 in 2014 to approximately US$1,800 in 2020.

Likewise, he said that the economic vulnerability index showed an economic structure vulnerable to external shocks, with a high level of oil concentration in exports as well as the difficulty of the non-oil sector to counterbalance the negative performance of the oil sector.

All this, underlined the manager, took place in an international economic context caused by the covid-19 pandemic, a situation that did not allow the country to reach the established requirement for graduation purposes.

"The human capital index has made remarkable progress, due to the special attention that the Government has focused on social sector, at a time when the value of Angola's human capital index for 2019 was set at 0.58, an increase of 45 .2% compared to the value recorded in 2000. As a result, the country was placed in the category of medium human development, positioning itself in 148th place, among the 189 countries and territories.

He explained that, due to the fragile economic situation prevailing in 2020, Angola requested the extension of three years of the transition period that was defined by the general assembly, on an exceptional basis, to 11 February 2021.

On the other hand, he said that it will be necessary to adjust, together with other institutions such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), where we will stop taking advantage of some flexible causes of WFP".

The Workshop on Angola's National Smooth Transition Strategy (ENTS) served to discuss the elements of the strategy, aiming to create a platform to assess how best to smooth Angola's graduation from least developed country (LDC) to middle income country.

The event was promoted by the Government of Angola with the support of the United Nations System in Angola, on behalf of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).