Angolan High Profile Military Delegation Expected in United State

Luanda — An Angolan delegation headed by the Minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Office to the President of the Republic Francisco Pereira Furtado is expected in Washington DC (US) to mark the 5th anniversary of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, in the defence sector, between the two countries.

The information is expressed in a press release from the Angolan diplomatic representation in the US, to which ANGOP had access Wednesday (6th).

The Memorandum was signed on May 17, 2017, by the then Minister of Defense, and current President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, and by the Department of Defence of the United States of America, the former Secretary of Defence, General James Mattis.

The delegation includes the Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, army general António Egídio de Sousa e Santos, the deputy director of the External Intelligence Service, Mário António da Costa.

The visiting programme, running from April 6 to 9, 2022, features a trip to DreamPort, laying of a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as a meeting with the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Paul Abbate.

At the Pentagon, the Angolan delegation will meet with the Undersecretary of Defence for African Affairs, Chidi Blyden, with whom they will discuss regional security issues.

Francisco Pereira Furtado will also meet with the Undersecretary of Defence for Policy, Colin H. Kahl, with whom he will sign a joint declaration.