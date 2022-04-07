Angola: UN Highlights Angola's Pacifying Role

Luanda — The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa, François Fall, recognised Angola's role in addressing peace and security issues in the region.

Speaking to the press, at the end of a meeting with the head of Angolan top diplomat, Téte António, in Luanda, François Fall highlighted Angola's performance in resolving peace and security issues in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The senior official of the United Nations considered Angola an influential country and knowledgeable of the peace and security situation in Central Africa, so the "UN counts on its commitment to the political stability of that region".

The Guinean diplomat, at the service of the UN, arrived Wednesday in Luanda to thank Angola, especially President João Lourenço, for the support extended to him as the UN's top official in Central Africa.

François Fall ends his working visit to Angola on Thursday (7th), before leaving the country, he will be received in audience by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, according to a note from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.