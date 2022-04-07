Uganda: Paul Kavuma Appointed CEO of Jubilee Allianz Uganda

Kampala, Uganda — Paul Kavuma has been appointed the CEO of Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Company Limited Uganda, effective April 04, 2022.

He replaces Deepak Pandey, who will stay with the company until April 30, 2022 after which he will take up a new role in the Jubilee Group, the minority shareholders of Jubilee Allianz Uganda, while serving as a Director on the Jubilee Allianz Uganda Board.

"Paul has an impressive pedigree in the insurance sector in Uganda, and he is well equipped to drive the success and growth of Allianz in Uganda", said Delphine Traoré, CEO of Allianz Africa.

"We would like to thank the outgoing CEO Deepak Pandey for his past service and for his support in the transition to Jubilee Allianz over the last few months."

Kavuma has extensive experience in the insurance industry, having worked for over 24 years in both the insurance and broking sides of business. Prior to joining Jubilee Allianz Uganda, Paul was the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Insurers Association since 2018. He also worked with AIG Insurance and AON Insurance Brokers in Uganda for over 9 years before serving as the Chief Operating Officer and later the Deputy Managing Director of Goldstar Insurance.

Kavuma is also a Director at the Organization of Eastern and Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI) and Uganda Re, Governing Council Member of the Uganda Chamber of Mines & Petroleum, and Governing Council Member of the Federation of Uganda Employers.