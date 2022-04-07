Uganda: Derek Mwesigye Is New Metropolitanrepublic Uganda Creative Director

6 April 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — MetropolitanRepublic Uganda (MRU) has named Derek Mwesigye as their new creative director.

Managing Director, Josephine Muvumba said: "Derek and his team serve as the backbone of the agency. Winning pitches outside Uganda, in a more advanced market raises the confidence we have in our work, our people and our service delivery. This is how we grow. Creating unforgettable campaigns here at home is who we are. Derek is very much at the centre of our identity."

MRU is part of the MetropolitanRepublic Group. MetropolitanRepublic is a full service communications company, with a firm and highly valued Strategic and Behavioural Change reputation. Metro's Consultant Deployment Offering is now operational in 11 Countries in Africa.

Derek joined Metropolitan Republic Uganda (MRU) in 2016 and has since enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top. Today, he leads the team behind celebrated campaigns like Stanbic's One Step Closer and Bell's Mpola Enjoyments. As head of creative output at MRU, Derek has been at the forefront of a record number of account wins and agency growth.

In Kenya, MRU has now racked up 8 brands under the umbrella of East African Breweries Limited (EABL), Innovation's portfolio which includes Tanqueray, Gordon's, Gilbey's, and Baileys Delight, among others. In addition to this, the agency has bagged Johnnie Walker Kenya, White Cap Lager, White Cap Crisp, Gin O'clock and the Festive Season projects through pitches. The expansion drive has also extended into Tanzania, where the agency developed Bongo Don communications for Serengeti Breweries Limited.

In Uganda, MRU helms the Stanbic Bank advertising account, MOVIT Products Limited: Radiant and Tropical Essence hair care and body care brands, petroleum giant, Total E&P as well as several UBL Innovations projects.

Derek attributes the growth to MetropolitanRepublic Uganda's well-rounded thinking, overall fresh creative work, as well as expertise in driving integrated marketing communications. He says, "MRU has continuously demonstrated in-depth understanding of the alcohol and lifestyle consumer landscapes, and the ever-evolving media and digital ecosystem of East Africa".

