Nigeria: After Sack By NURTW, Lagos Govt Appoints MC Oluomo to Head Motor Parks, Garages

An official said the government set up the Parks Management Committee in fulfillment of the government's promise to ensure that events NURTW are not allowed to threaten law and order.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Musiliu Akinsanya the head of a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

The appointment came hours after the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) sacked Mr Akinsanya (popularly known as MC Oluomo) as the chairman of its Lagos State chapter.

A statement by Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the government set up the Parks Management Committee in fulfillment of the government's promise to ensure that events NURTW are not allowed to threaten law and order.

"The government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state, is allowed to exist in the parks," the statement said.

"This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors."

Last month, the state government had announced the suspension of NURTW activities in parks and garages across the state.

The suspension followed a conflict between Mr Akinsanya and the NURTW national body, which led the former to withdraw the membership of the Lagos State council from the union.

On Wednesday, the Punch newspaper reported that the NURTW national body had dissolved the Lagos State council because of Mr Akinsanya's alleged insubordination and refusal to apologise.

While Mr Akinsanya will serve as the chairman of the committee, Hakeem Odumosu, the retired former police commissioner in Lagos, will act as the Government Liaison Officer.

Read full statement below:

Lagos Govt sets up Parks Management Committee*

The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

This is in fulfillment of the Government's promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are not allowed to threaten law and order.

The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state,is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.

Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are:

1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) - Government Liaison Officer

2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya - Chairman

3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora - (Deputy Chairman )

4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)

5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye

6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle

7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu

8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe

9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf

10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu

11. Alh Yinka Hassan

12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye

13. Alh Moshood Omojowa

14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro

15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O

16. Alh Akeem Tijani

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun

18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan

19. Alh Wasiu Amole

20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde

21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye

22. John Victor Owolabi

23. Saburi Salami

24. Ibrahim Onitiju

25. Odusanya Gbenga

Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.

Gbenga Omotoso

HC, Information & Strategy