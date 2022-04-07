Kenya: Hotel Sector Urged to Adopt Tech Solutions in Order to Survive Global Shocks

Nairobi — The hospitality sector has been challenged to adopt innovative tech-based solutions to grow and survive the adverse impact of Covid-19.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement session hosted by Pesapal, a payment solutions provider with operations in Kenya and across East Africa, the hospitality industry was challenged to embrace technology as part of their growth plan and shake off the severe consequences of the pandemic.

In his remarks, Pesapal Executive Director Agosta Liko said acknowledged the growth Pesapal has undergone in the travel and hospitality industry since its inauguration 10 years ago.

Liko urged the travel and hospitality sectors to embrace and adopt agile technology as part of their recovery plans.

"Building technological ecosystems that allow quick innovation, drive profit, and increase efficiency will be a key priority for hospitality to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and achieve digital resiliency," Liko said.

"To achieve this, we have partnered with Oracle Hospitality to offer tech-based solutions and support flexible infrastructure with numerous integration that delivers consistent and tailored services to players in the hospitality sector.

Pesapal was the first organization in East, Central, and West Africa to successfully integrate Oracle Hospitality solutions enabling hotels to accept real-time payment, online sales, and virtual booking. The partnership introduced three solutions, including Oracle Hospitality OPERA, Oracle Hospitality Suite, and Oracle Simphony/Micros RES.

Pesapal, in partnership with Oracle Hospitality, hosted the inaugural Pesapal Caffè Event for the travel and hospitality players, including hotels, restaurants, bars, and tour operators.

Themed "Adapt & Thrive: Harnessing technology in travel and hospitality", the event explored ways in which one can optimize technology to streamline operations in order to meet guests' demands and expectations and generate new revenue streams for the hospitality sector that suffered the harshest impact of the pandemic.

On his part, Oracle Hospitality Alliances & Channels MEA Manager Oliver Menzel said technology providers must accelerate innovations for the hospitality sector.

"Oracle Hospitality is committed to helping the hospitality industry get back to business. The Partnership with Pesapal offers us an expedited pathway to integration offering hoteliers more choices in technology to help them prepare for the new next" Mr. Menzel said.

Samuel Wambugu, KFC Information and Technology manager appreciated the efforts Pesapal is making in harnessing technology in the hospitality sector.

"Given our service is fast food, our customers want simplicity, efficiency, and convenience. By working with Pesapal, the integration with Reserve port by Pesapal is efficient, so our customers order online and we get a delivery service to pick food and get it to the customer," said Wambugu.

Pesapal has a variety of solutions for the bar and entertainment industry. These include the Pesapal Sabi POS terminal, Reserveport, Invoicing, Payment Links, and Ticketsasa.