Liberia: President Weah Finally Fills Void At Governance Commission - After Criticism From EJS

Monrovia — President George Weah has nominated former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf era, as the new chairman of the Good Governance Commission.

The new appointment comes just days after former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's deep reflection on the late Dr. Amos Sawyer's work at the Governance Reform Commission where he was tasked to reform the entire governance architecture back in 2006.

During his time at the Governance Commission, Madam Sirleaf said he was able to address issues in the Constitution and law while working with civil society organizations and the Legislature to give the government more scopes, more authority, and more independence.

"Again, I am forever grateful that he remained in that position until my administration ended and today I ask where is the Governance Commission in addressing current national issues," she said.

Arguably, the Commission has become a sleeping giant under Weah's administration.

Dr. McIntosh, if confirmed, will face the daunting task of reviving the Commission and ensuring that the key governance instruments are adhered to, especially in the wake of calls from foreign partners like the U.S.A for the country to improve governance and fight corruption.

Being the central advisory, monitoring, and oversight body with authority to formulate, implement and coordinate policies to govern government-owned or controlled corporations, the Governance Commission under the Weah-led government has failed in every aspect of its scope in guiding the presidency.

Held in August the last year, the regular EU-Liberia political dialogue was a focal point for Ambassador Laurent Delahousse who underlined that Team Europe (EU + Member States) remains committed to supporting the implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), as trustworthy and durable partners, delivering to the people of Liberia. The ambassador, however, stressed that the EU aims to bring its partnership with Liberia to a new level, addressing not only the EU proposals and commitments for the country's development but also what the EU expects in return, in terms of good governance by Liberian State institutions.

Meanwhile, President Weah has retained Mr. Dewitt VonBallmoos as Director General of NASSCORP, while Carmerna C. Yeke has also been nominated as the Deputy Director General.