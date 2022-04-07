Liberia: LRA Conducts Customer Service Training and Technical Need Assessment in Five Counties

Monrovia — A team from the LRA has completed a 10-day tour of LRA offices in five counties in the south-eastern region of Liberia.

The team was comprised of representatives from Administration and General Services Departments and Taxpayer Services Division.

The tour covered LRA Tax Business Offices (TBOs) and Customs Business Offices (CBOs) in Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, Rivergee and Grand Gedeh Counties.

The initiative was intended to provide customer service training for LRA staff assigned in the counties and at the same time assess the conditions of the local offices.

The aim is to enhance compliance and improve service delivery in a bid to increase revenue collection and growth.

The activity highlighted presentations about techniques and skills in ensuring effective taxpayer education, customer relations and engagement as well as the documentation of essential information about the state of the TBOs and CBOs among others.

The just ended tour was the first phase of the exercise, whilst the second and third phases are expected to commence in the coming months.

Meanwhile, LRA staff assigned in the five counties have expressed thanks to the joint team for the visit and appealed to senior management to consider doing the same regularly.

LRA is the Liberian government institution tasked with the core responsibilities to collect lawful revenues for the country.