Liberia: Court Dismisses Human Trafficking Charges Against Human Trafficking Case Against Q-Net

Monrovia — The Seventh Judicial Circuit Court, Grand Gedeh County, Republic of Liberia presided over by His Honor George S. Wiles, Jr., Resident Circuit Judge sitting in its February Term, A.D. 2022 on Thursday, March 24, 2022 inter alia dismissed all charges of trafficking in persons (TIP), theft of property and forgery against Qnet Limited (Qnet) without prejudice due to the lack of evidence to connect Qnet to the allegations of trafficking in persons (TIP).

Pursuant to a joint investigation conducted by the Liberian National Police (LNP) and Liberia Immigration Services (LIS), Grand Gedeh County Detachment as well as a writ of arrest duly issued on November 2, 2021 by the Zwedru City Magisterial Court, Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, Republic of Liberia confirmed there was no probable cause or any evidence connecting Qnet to any allegations of TIP. The matter was instead against some individuals most of whom were Guineans and allegedly registered as independent representatives (IRs) or distributors of Qnet. These individuals were duly charged for alleged TIP offences and subsequently indicted by the Grand Jury of Grand Gedeh County, Republic of Liberia in their own names or personal capacities. Accordingly, they purported to be registered IRs or distributors of Qnet to misuse the Qnet name for their personal benefit and gain, which in turn led to Qnet being unduly indicted on certain allegations.

In dismissing the charges aforesaid, Judge Wiles, in his ruling amongst other things held that "there is nothing in the record or said by the opposing party [the State] to prove that Qnet is connected to the Crimes allegedly committed. Wherefore and in view of the foregoing, all charges brought against Qnet are hereby dismissed without prejudice... "

QNet is an e-commerce and direct selling company offering a wide range of products via its registered IRs or distributors, and who are paid commissions only upon the sale and purchase of a QNet product. IRs undertake Qnet's Policies and Procedures which govern their ethical and professional behavior in marketing Qnet products in accordance with its business policies. All IRs in Liberia are subjected to rigorous and intensive screening and certification processes.

Qnet through its Sub-Saharan Legal Department pledges its support to the Department of Prosecution of the Ministry of Justice in prosecuting any crimes in such connection.