Gambia: The Gambia National Olympic Committee Partners With FC4IP

GNOC has the honour to present the aspirations to implement nation-wide Sports for Development programme to develop and expand sports infrastructure in The Gambia with the partnership of Finnish organisations, the Finnish Chamber for Impact Partnerships (FC4IP), GR Group Ltd., Varala Sports Institute and Kuortane Olympic Training Center.

Sports Infrastructure Development is one of the key development priorities of the Gambian Government and this new partnership programme presents a great input to the achievement of these national goals.

As a first project initiative, The Gambia NOC and FC4IP with its partners are set forth to advance a comprehensive project plan to develop the Farafenni Mini Stadium to the benefit of the Gambia and in particular the Farafenni community. This project, when successfully completed, will foster social integration alongside sports development in the Gambia, as well as the sub-region. The Farafenni Mini Stadium will provide quality services for sports, youth and other shared community centred activities. The stadium is to become a regional hub for development, encouraging more involvement and co-operation between multiple sectors including sports, school system, working-life and health. The overarching principal for building new sport grounds is the promotion and use of green and environmentally responsible construction solutions and materials with self-sufficiency regarding energy, fresh water consumption, and sustainable solutions for waste management.

Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC)

The Gambia National Olympic Committee is a non-profit Olympic organisation that was established and affiliated to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1976. The mission of the GNOC is to develop and protect the Olympic Movement in The Gambia in accordance with The Olympic Charter.

Finnish Chamber for Impact Partnerships (FC4IP)

FC4IP is a Finland-based international civil society organization and partner network dedicated to foster and facilitate socio-economic development through high impact Sports for Development programs and projects.

GR Group

GR Group is a company based in Finland with an extensive network of professionals of various fields of expertise including green construction, engineering and sustainable architecture to provide customised comprehensive and sustainable solutions for diverse sport ground and construction projects in Finland and internationally.

Varala Sports Institute

Varala Sports institute is an official education provider in the field of physical education and sports with an authorization to provide education and award qualifications granted by the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture. The institute was founded in1909 and it is based in Tampere, the third largest city in Finland. Varala is a leading force in sports education and it provides a wide range of services such as courses, camps, training services and recreational activities.https://varala.fi/en/

Kuortane Olympic Training Center

The Kuortane Olympic Training Center is unique, multisport and international training, wellness and education center. Kuortane Olympic Training Center offers inspiring atmosphere for sport studies. From Kuortane OTC graduates each year sport advisors, sport masseurs, coaches, sport facility caretakers and sport facility masters. The Kuortane OTC campus is located in the beautiful, natural surroundings on the shore of Lake Kuortane, a peaceful environment providing superb facilities to train and recover.https://www.kuortane.com/kuortane-olympic-training-center.html

As we commemorate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace this year, the GNOC celebrates its partnership with FC4IP for sports and development in The Gambia.