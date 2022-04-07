Gambia: SESDO Launches D2.7 Million Fundraising for Champions Olympafrica to Compete in African Championship in Tunis

The Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO), the host of OlympAfrica, the current national volleyball champions on Sunday launched a fundraising campaign to facilitate Gambia's representation in the African volleyball club championship.

The championship will take place in Tunisia in May and as champions of The Gambia, OlympAfrica is automatically the country's representative in the event.

According to SESDO president, Modou Cham, some D2.7 million will be needed to fund the trip covering technical, administrative and other logistics.

"It is very important that OlympAfrica goes to this competition because the same team won the league three times but could not make it to the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) men's club championship due to financial constraint," he said.

He added that, if the team takes part in the competition, it will be Gambia's first appearance in the competition despite all the name the country made in international volleyball, especially beach volleyball.

Mr. Cham and his committee urged The Gambia government through the National Sports Council and the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as Gambian businesses and individual citizens with the means to come forward and facilitate The Gambia's participation in the event taking place in Tunis from May 18.