Gambia: Gunjur Utd to Host Wagadu in 2nd Division Today

Gunjur United will today, Wednesday, host Wagadu FC in their week-16 fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League at the Real de Banjul Football Field at 4pm.

The Coastal Town boys are currently topping the country's Second Tier with 29 points ahead of their match with Wagadu FC, who sit 13th place on the Second Division League table with 15 points.

Gunjur United will compete to beat Wagadu to rejuvenate their lead in the Second Tier.

Wagadu will fight to defeat Gunjur United to improve their hopes of staying in the Second Division League for another season.