Gambia: FINA President Congratulates Dr. Bah On Election

6 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

Husain Al Musallam, president for the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) has congratulated Dr. Njogou Bah on behalf of the FINA family on his election as president of The Gambia Swimming and Aquatics Sports Association.

In a letter dated 30 March 2022, addressed to Dr. Bah, Mr. Al Musallam also congratulated the other newly elected executive members.

"Please receive my best wishes for the success of the future sports projects of The Gambia Swimming and Aquatics Sports Association," said the FINA president.

It could be recalled that, Dr Njogou Bah was elected The Gambia Swimming and Aquatic Sports Association (GSASA) president on Saturday19 March 2022, during the Elective General Assembly of the Association.

The GSASA elected Dr Bah, former Secretary General and Head of Civil Service of The Gambia as their president for a four (4) years mandate ending in 2026.

Delegates present during the meeting unanimously nominated and elected Dr Bah unopposed as the new leader of the Association, succeeding Ms Bintou Touray-Huma, whose term ended after the Olympic Games 2020.

