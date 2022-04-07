Gambia: MAJaC Students, Staff Trained On Fire Safety

The management of the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) recently organized a days' fire safety training for its students and staff at the school premises.

During the training, participants were trained on how to use the fire extinguishers and skills needed to counter fire outbreak.

Taking participants on some fire safety tips, Momodou Camara from National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), said it's important for institutions and even house occupants to be trained on how to use fire extinguisher to safeguard themselves, homes and their offices.

"Majority of fire outbreaks could have been avoided only if we had known how important the fire extinguishers are and also to have a trained person that knows how to use it. It's essential for every institution to train its staff or pupils on how and when to use the fire extinguisher." he added.

For his part, Omar Cham, Accountant at MAJaC underscored the need for people and institutions to be trained on fire safety measures.

"This is an institution that comprises of people, computers, studios and so many electronic devices. So it is necessary to put precautions and let us know how to take those precautionary measures so we can prevent ourselves and the school in time of fire outbreaks."

Alimatou S. Bajinka, a student at MAJaC and a participant, disclosed that prior to the training, she thought fire extinguishers attached to the walls in many institutions are merely meant for wall decorations.

"But now I realize these are lifesaving devices and am glad that I learned how to use it. Now I can safeguard myself and my surrounding", she added.