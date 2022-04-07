Gambia: MAJaC Students, Staff Trained On Fire Safety

6 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The management of the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) recently organized a days' fire safety training for its students and staff at the school premises.

During the training, participants were trained on how to use the fire extinguishers and skills needed to counter fire outbreak.

Taking participants on some fire safety tips, Momodou Camara from National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), said it's important for institutions and even house occupants to be trained on how to use fire extinguisher to safeguard themselves, homes and their offices.

"Majority of fire outbreaks could have been avoided only if we had known how important the fire extinguishers are and also to have a trained person that knows how to use it. It's essential for every institution to train its staff or pupils on how and when to use the fire extinguisher." he added.

For his part, Omar Cham, Accountant at MAJaC underscored the need for people and institutions to be trained on fire safety measures.

"This is an institution that comprises of people, computers, studios and so many electronic devices. So it is necessary to put precautions and let us know how to take those precautionary measures so we can prevent ourselves and the school in time of fire outbreaks."

Alimatou S. Bajinka, a student at MAJaC and a participant, disclosed that prior to the training, she thought fire extinguishers attached to the walls in many institutions are merely meant for wall decorations.

"But now I realize these are lifesaving devices and am glad that I learned how to use it. Now I can safeguard myself and my surrounding", she added.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X