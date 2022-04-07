Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Appointments At NASSCORP, Governance Commission

6 April 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah on Wednesday, April 6, 2021 appointed heads of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) and Chairman of the Good Governance Commission.

Those appointed are Dewitt VonBallmoos and Carmerna C. Yeke as NASSCORP's Director General and Deputy Director General respectively.

Additionally, the Liberian Chief Executive appointed Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh Chairman of the Good Governance Commission.

The Appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X