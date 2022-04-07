Liberia: Pres. Weah Makes Appointments At NASSCORP, Governance Commission

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah on Wednesday, April 6, 2021 appointed heads of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) and Chairman of the Good Governance Commission.

Those appointed are Dewitt VonBallmoos and Carmerna C. Yeke as NASSCORP's Director General and Deputy Director General respectively.

Additionally, the Liberian Chief Executive appointed Dr. Toga Gayewea McIntosh Chairman of the Good Governance Commission.

The Appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.