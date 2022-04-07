Zimbabwe: Community Service for Insulting Landlady

A 28-YEAR-OLD man from Harare has been ordered to perform 145 hours of community service for insulting his landlady when she came to collect rent.

Kudakwashe Gomo was initially sentenced to six months in jail when he appeared before magistrate Ms Noticia Shenje charged with disorderly conduct but she suspended two months on condition of good behaviour and the other four months on condition he served 145 hours of community service at Mabelreign Police Station.

On March 13 at around 11am, Mrs Florence Ziyambi, a legal advisor in the Office of the President and Cabinet, went to one of her houses in New Bluff Hill in Harare intending to collect rent arrears and inspect the yard, which she had been told had tall grass and a lot of refuse.

She found no one at home on the day.

On March 27, she made another visit, this time in the company of her daughter-in-law, and they inspected the yard.

That is when Gomo stormed out of the house, shouting at Mrs Ziyambi saying "imbwa yemunhu (you are a dog)", after she had asked for her money.

Gomo admitted he threatened to assault Mrs Ziyambi and told her not to return to the house.

After some days, Mrs Ziyambi phoned Gomo demanding her cash, but he refused, saying he did not want to see her at the house.

Mrs Ziyambi later issued an eviction notice but that was ignored, leading her to report the matter to the police, who then arrested Gomo'.

His brother, Trabyage Gomo, denied the charges and he is expected back in court on April 19 for trial on similar charges.