South Africa: Gauteng Provincial Government and Transport Education Training Authority (Teta) Launch the Road to Community Immunity Campaign, 7 APR

6 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Transport Education Training Authority (TETA), in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government and transport entities (PRASA, SANRAL, RSR and RTMC), will launch the Road to Community Immunity campaign to encourage the responsible use of roads and urge members of the public to get vaccinated.

This is in an effort to curb road carnages and minimize the impact of COVID-19 and save more lives in Gauteng and further enhance economic recovery.

As part of the Easter Vaccination Drive, The Gauteng Department of Health will have a designated vaccination site at the venue. Members of the public who are not vaccinated, those who are partially vaccinated and those needing booster shots are encouraged to attend and get their jab.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and other transport entities will be creating awareness on road safety ahead of the Easter holiday, in a series of interactive activations including edutainment and giveaways.

