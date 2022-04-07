Sierra Leone: Pel Koroma Donates Le10 Million to Mosque in Constituency 128

Information Attaché to the Embassy of Sierra Leone in Washington has donated Le 10Million for the construction of a Mosque in Constituency 128.

Always a cheerful giver, PEL Koroma said that he was happy to share with his community, and to let the people know that President Bio's leadership afforded their son a job to the United States.

In presenting the cash to the Muslim Jammat after the Friday Jumah prayer, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) Zonal Chairman, Tommy Caulker, at Hill Station, appealed to the community people to be grateful to President Bio for providing job for one of their own.

"PEL Koroma is never a new name in this community. We have always benefited from his endeavours. In December, PEL Koroma donated money to women in 5 communities to turn it over among themselves", Tommy Caulker said.

In his response, a member of the Mosque, Mohamed Kargbo, expressed satisfaction over the humility PEL Koroma has always conducted himself in the community.

"We are very proud of PEL Koroma for his support to the community people. PEL Koroma has been donating rice among communities in Constituency 128 as a thank you for their support to President Bio. So this donation to the Mosque did not come as a surprise to the Pipeline Community in Hill Station", Mr. Kargbo said.

He further noted that the community will continue praying for PEL Koroma and the leadership of SLPP.