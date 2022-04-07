Zimbabwe: Uproar As School Demands Payment From Pupils for Cala Projects Done Last Year

PARENTS and guardians are up in arms with authorities at Victoria Junior Primary School after they were ordered to pay US$3 for each of the 20 Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) projects done last year by pupils at the institution.

Despite the school calendar being mostly affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, authorities still demanded payments from parents with kids who were in Grade 6 last year.

One of the parents who spoke on condition of anonymity said the school was taking advantage of the program to make money when it was actually designed to benefit learners.

"The norm is they give pupils CALA topics and as parents, we help them with their assignments at home. But now it seems the school is making good money using this project," the parent said.

School Head, Rameck Mashuro, denied allegations saying those receiving such kind of payments will face full wrath of the law.

"The school is not charging anyone for the CALA projects so whoever is doing that is acting going against the law. Anyone caught doing that will be arrested because it's not allowed," Mashuro said.

Provincial Education Director (PED), Shylette Mhike, was not answering calls until the time of publishing.

The CALA program, which was introduced as a component of the new curriculum, it requires the pupil to showcase proficiency and knowledge through practical activities.

CALA has been deemed expensive by parents and was in 2015 shelved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education due to unavailability of resources.

It triggered massive confusion when it was introduced in schools last year.