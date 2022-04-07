South Africa: Employment and Labour On Investigation Into the Rheinmetall Denel Munition's Fatal Incident

6 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Last witnesses appear before the Commission investigating the Rheinmetall Denel Munition's fatal incident - Western Cape

The inquiry appointed by the Department of Employment and Labour to investigate events leading to the September 2018 fatal incident at Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) premises in Macassar, has on Monday (04 April 2022), cross examined the last six witnesses before the commission.

The Department ordered the establishment of a Section 32 inquiry to investigate possible violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act no 85 of 1993, after an explosion at Rheinmetall N16 plant resulted in the lives of eight workers being taken and one worker injured.

Since the establishment of the inquiry in 2019, twenty-six (26) witnesses comprising of technical experts, current and ex-employees, Rheinmetall Denel Munition management, and various investigators have since taken the stand to provide evidence before the commission.

The commission's Presiding Officer Mphumzi Dyulete said he will confirm the sitting as the final one once he receives written communication from the lawyers representing the employer on their inability to get hold of the former RDM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who is a critical witness to the inquiry.

"Should it be that this is our last sitting; I will start with the analysis of all the evidence to compile a report which I will submit to the national Chief Inspector," said Dyulete.

Dyulete said although this was a long journey which was further extended by the Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, it was important for the commission to hear testimony from all interested parties in order to determine what could have transpired on that fateful day.

Parties representing the employer and families will submit their closing arguments to the presiding officer to incorporate in the final report which is expected to be completed by June 2022.

