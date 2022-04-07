Zimbabwe: Former Health Director Trial in False Start

THE trial of former director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Portia Manangazira, on allegations of paying facilitation fees to undeserving ministry staff, flouting tender rules and embezzling 3 290 litres of diesel coupons, had a false start after the trial prosecutor failed to attend court.

Manangazira's trial on criminal abuse of office as a public officer failed to kick-off after a prosecutor from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) failed to turn-up for the trial.

This is the second time that the trial failed to commence after the trial prosecutor, Mr Thabani Mpofu, was not available.

Manangazira, through her lawyer Mr Garikayi Mhishi, notified the State they will apply for refusal of further remand on their next remand in the event that the prosecutor from SACU fails to attend court.

"This is the second time that State prosecutor did not turn up. We have not received any State papers to prepare (for) trial.

"We will apply for refusal for further remand on the next remand date in the event that the State is not ready for trial," he said.

Allegations against Manangazira are that she misappropriated US$796 675 availed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control through a non-governmental organisation, the African Field Epidemiology Network, she had requested through her department to recruit, train and deploy 800 community health workers to undertake a Covid-19 awareness programme.

Manangazira is also accused of buying US$295 529 worth of goods and services in 2020 without following tender procedures.

She allegedly recommended payment between July 23 and November 1 of the same year of facilitation fees amounting to US$8 835 to undeserving employees in the ministry.

And between the same period, she allegedly identified about 1 000 community health workers, including 28 of her own relatives, who were all paid US$600 each over three months, without engaging either district or provincial medical officers.

The workers were supposed to be drawn from across key religious, traditional, cultural and geographical groups in Covid-19 hotspots.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere, presiding, deferred the matter to May 9 for trial.