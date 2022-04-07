Zimbabwe: Muzinda Named Among Top 100 Inspirational Women

UNITED States-based Zimbabwean motocross rider Tanya Muzinda has been named among top 100 inspirational women for 2022 by the influential UK-based magazine -- March8.

March8 is an inspiring and informative community of women executives, entrepreneurs, professionals and overachievers. It recognises, celebrates and champions the achievement and contributions made by women in both business and society.

Muzinda's profile continues to grow as she has made an impact on and off the race track. In naming Muzinda among the top 100 inspirational women for 2022, March8 cited the teenager's passion for sport and her charitable work.

"From a young age, Tanya Muzinda showed an exceptional talent for talent for sport, and now, aged 17, she is an international motocross athlete.

"While taking on the male-dominated sport, Tanya has become Zimbabwe's off-road circuits champion, and she is the first Zimbabwean woman to win a motocross championship since 1957.

"Tanya regularly engages in charitable work, and pays the tuition for around 100 students to attend school in Harare with her motocross earnings," wrote March8.

The list of the magazine's top 100 inspirational women for 2022 includes leading sports personalities like American tennis legend Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, another tennis player Naomi Osaka and Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor.

Reigning US Open women's tennis singles champion Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and American star gymnast Simone Biles are also on the same list.

Posting on Facebook, Muzinda expressed her excitement over the development and paid tribute to her supporting system, including her family.

"Wow!! I have no words to describe what l am feeling now. I would never have imagined to be featured alongside these iconic Women, Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Sports Personalities, we are all linked by the common goal to make the world a better place.

"Many thanks to my family, friends, supporters and sponsors that are always by my side.

"I will continue to do everything in my power to open doors for other girls to have a better future."

Muzinda, who is the European Union-Zimbabwe honorary Ambassador for Youth, Sports and Gender, has made strides in the male dominated sport of motocross over the years.

She has also been touching lives through her efforts to empower children from underprivileged communities.

Last year in December, Muzinda also made the BBC's 100 Women 2021 list.

Some of the major highlight from her career include her being the first female winner of a race heat in Great Britain when she competed in the 2017 British Masters Kids National Motocross Championships in Motoland Mildenhall track.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She then moved from Zimbabwe to settle in Florida, United States, with her family towards the end of 2019.

Last year she competed in the Bartow Motocross Championship series in Florida where she won a number of races in the 125cc Class, racing against both men and women.

She has won the Annual National Sports Awards being crowned the Junior Sportswoman of the Year in recognition of her efforts. She was also crowned the African Union Sports Council Region Five Regional Awards Junior Sportswoman of the Year in 2018.

Muzinda's exploits on the race track at a young age caught the attention of former three-time World Women's Motocross Champion, Stefy Bau of Italy.

Bau came to Zimbabwe in 2013 to work with Muzinda ahead of the Zimbabwe Summer Series. The Italian is the one who orchestrated Muzinda' move to the United States in 2019.

The 17-year-old has continued to rise over the years, and the latest recognition by March8 should spur her as she continues with her endeavours.