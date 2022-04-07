Zimbabwe: State Ready With Trial Date for Mamombe, Chimbiri

The State yesterday indicated that it was expecting to furnish CCC members, Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, with a trial date on a matter they are accused of criminally-insulting the police in Harare when they return to court in June.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti applied that the duo return to Harare Magistrates Court on June 6 when they expect to furnish them with a trial date.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, through their lawyer Mr Charles Kwaramba, did not oppose the State's application but notified the State that they will apply for refusal of further remand on the day in question.

It is alleged that while at the intersection of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street the two motor vehicles were stopped by traffic lights.

The court heard that Mamombe and Chimbiri opened their windows and started shouting at the police officers saying: "Police officers leave those accused persons you have arrested because you will infect them with Covid".

It is alleged that they went on to shout and insult the police officers on duty, leading to their arrest.

Yesterday, Mamombe and Chimbiri appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.