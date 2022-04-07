Zimbabwe: Teenage Cricketers Get Crack At National Team

A HOST of teenage cricketers, including 13-year-old Beloved Biza, will be involved in the Women's T20 Regional Games that get underway in Harare today to prepare the senior women's cricket team for their upcoming triangular series in Namibia.

Biza will be part of the Southerns team that will clash against their Northerns counterparts in matches that will be used by Zimbabwe Cricket as part of the selection process for the touring squad.

The Zimbabwe Cricket selectors appear to be widening the base following the successful domestic Women's T20 Cup in which the younger players outshone the old guard by scooping all the individual awards.

Alliance Health Eagles' Kellies Ndlovu, who was named Player of the Tournament and Batter of the Tournament, is also in the mix during the regional games to be played over two days at Old Hararians, so is her teammate Mitchell Mavunga, who scooped the Bowler of the Tournament with 15 wickets from seven outings.

The other first-time young cricketers to knock on the senior national team doors are 15-year-old Olinda Chare, Lindokuhle Mabhero (19), Natasha Mutomba (17), Adelle Zimunhu, Vimbai Mutingwindu, Anita Chirisamhuru and (Mid-West) Rhinos twins Kay and Kelly Ndiraya (16).

The two squads also have the experienced players like Mary-Anne Musonda, Chiedza Dhururu (wkt), Pelagia Mujaji, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya and Christabel Chatonzwa leading the Northern Region while the likes of Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Sharne Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Precious Marange and Esther Mbofana were drafted in the Southern Region.

South Africa-based Sharne Mayers was also named in the Southerns squad along with Anesu Mushangwe who is set to return to the national team fold for the first time in two years following a successful stint in Australia.

Lady Chevrons spokesperson, Yvonne Mangunda, said the shortlisted players will remain in camp after the regional games.

"Zimbabwe Cricket Women will be travelling to Namibia for a tri-series with Namibia and Uganda from the April 19th to 27th.

"We will therefore have the Women's T20 Regional Games on the 7th (two games, morning and afternoon) and 8th of April afternoon game. The games be will used as basis for selection for the travelling squad to Namibia.

"After these games, the selected players will then remain in camp until the tour to Namibia," said Mangunda.

The performances during the tour of Namibia are also likely to have a bearing on the team selection for the 2022 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier to take place later this year.

The inclusion of the energetic younger players is likely to push the senior players to perform.

It may not be surprising, though, that Zimbabwe Cricket have taken the direction to be inclusive of young talents. Women's cricket is replete with examples of professional athletes who made it to the big stage at such tender ages.

Zimbabwe appear to have taken notes when they hosted Ireland for four games in Harare during their first ever official One Day International series.

The Irish have not held back in terms of giving deserving younger players the platform to shine. They unleashed Amy Hunter in the fourth and final match of Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe and she instantly made history during the match when she became the youngest cricketer, male or female, to score a century in an ODI match, doing so on her 16th birthday.

Gaby Lewis, who was part of the touring Irish squad, also made her senior debut aged only 13 years (and 166 days) in July 2014.

Ireland have also capped a host of 13-year-olds including the trio of Lucy O'Reilly (13 years and 241 days), Elena Tice (13 years and 272 days) and Louise Little (13 years 360 days).

But the youngest ODI and Test cricketer to date is Pakistan's all-rounder Sajjida Shah, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday.

Shah made her ODI debut back in 2000 at the age of just 12 years 171 days and further went on to make her Test debut a week later against Ireland.

Women's T20 Regional Games Squads:

Northerns

Mary Anne Musonda (Cpt), Chiedza Dhururu (wkt), Pelagia Mujaji, Chipo Mugeri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Olinda Chare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Mitchel Mavunga, Kelly Ndiraya, Francesca Chipare, Natasha Mutomba, Christabel Chatonzwa

Southerns

Josephine Nkomo (Cpt), Modester Mupachikwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Sharne Mayers, Beloved Biza, Kellies Ndlovu, Loryn Phiri, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Vimbai Mutungwindu (wkt), Kay Ndiraya, Anita Chisirimunhu, Adelle Zimunhu, Anesu Mushangwe