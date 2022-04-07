Zimbabwe: First Lady Extends Empowerment Programme to Midlands

Women from all walks of life in the Midlands province are in cloud nine after undergoing training in detergents making projects to empower them, courtesy of philanthropic works by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Hundreds of women including chiefs' wives, church leaders, widows, former ladies of the night, young and elderly women, received starter packs immediately after the detergents making training so they can start generating their own income.

In their own words, the women said life had been a thorn in the flesh, with some married ones complaining of ill-treatment by husbands due to their over reliance on them for survival.

The widowed were also struggling to fend for their families.

However, they heaped praises on Amai Mnangagwa who has been moving around the country empowering women to change their lives.

Mrs Emelia Chinyama from Shurugwi district said Amai Mnangagwa has women at heart.

"Amai is someone with women at heart. With her busy schedule, she still has time to think of how to empower us women in the rural areas.

"I am more than delighted that I can now make my own products including vaseline and toilet cleaners," she said.

A beneficiary from Zvishavane district, Mrs Florence Majambira, promised to fully use the knowledge acquired from the training.

"I always thought that making detergents was something complex, but courtesy of the training by Amai, I have realised that I can do it at household level.

"I will be able to save money by making the detergents on my own while at the same time making profit by selling the product to the local community," she said.

Mrs Beauty Ncube, a beneficiary from Gokwe district, said it was pleasing that Amai Mnangagwa was empowering both urban and rural women regardless of background or political affiliation.

"Since independence, empowerment has been more of a talk show and I am glad that at grassroots level, Amai is walking the talk. She has remembered us and opened a new lease of life for us," she said.

Mrs Sekai Madubeko from Gweru thanked the First Lady for availing the starter packs and promised to hit the ground running with the detergents making projects.

Chief Nemangwe's wife, Ever Kwashiri, who also benefited, said Amai Mnangagwa had women at heart and should be commended for the sterling job.

"We thank Amai for empowering us with knowledge and skills which are lifetime. She has taught us how to fish and provided us with the fishing tools and we are more than grateful.

"Empowering a woman is empowering the nation," she said.

Chief Ntabeni's wife, Mrs Sandra Ntabeni, said some of the products including toilet cleaners that they used to buy from shops, they will now make on their own.

"Apart from us the beneficiaries, we will cascade down the trainings to fellow women including wives of village heads so that we can all be able to save money and fend for our families," she said.

Mrs Tsitsi Zhou said it was pleasing to have backyard industries, adding that the project requires minimal capital and they want to take it on a large-scale.

"We will package and brand our products to meet the required standards," she said.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Ministry representative Mrs Zodwa Chivi said the Government has various projects lined up to empower women.

"We encourage women at the grassroots level to venture into empowerment projects. There are easily accessible funds including the Zimbabwe Development Fund," she said.

Zimbabwe Women Micro Finance Bank representative Mrs Grace Pinda said there was also a revolving fund, which women should use.

"We will assist with starter packs for projects of choice. Women should form groups with a minimum of three people.

"The loans are also insured and in case one of the members die, the surviving members will be spared the burden of paying the debt on behalf of the deceased," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said she was delighted to witness the completion of lessons in detergent making as her intervention was out of the pleas from women across the country that want empowerment projects.

She said through support from God, her friends and Angel of Hope Foundation partners, the philanthropic work was being made easy.

"My office engaged our partners who came in and we looked around for ingredients quickly for the making of various detergents meant to empower women.

"Women gathered here went through detergent manufacturing training which is also inclusive of project maintenance and marketing of their products to the community," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said the women were receiving starter packs to kick-start their entrepreneurial opportunity.

"In order to ensure the continuation of this project, the Women's Bank is assisting with financial management and literacy awareness which will see these women effectively run their new found project ventures," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said one of the core principles of Angel of Hope Foundation was the empowerment of women to improve their living standards.

"In our culture, it is known that women are the foundation of the home. Hence it is imperative for wives to offer spousal support in their households.

"When a woman contributes economically to the upkeep of the family set up, she becomes a respectable helper who does not let the husband carry the financial burden alone," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa encouraged the widows and divorcees to work hard through venturing into self-empowerment projects.

"Women have the capacity to be contributors to economic development. They should not be limited to making decisions in the kitchen only, but can contribute in whatever way they can according to their ability even up to boardroom level," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said in line with Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society, women should not be left behind in the development of the country considering that when a mother contributes economically through domestic projects to the family, quarrels in the family decline as there will be more than one stream of income.

"Most cases of domestic strife have their origins in financial strains which lead to disagreements, lack of trust and communication breakdown.

"Once a woman is economically empowered, she will not have ample time to gossip or covet leading to promiscuity, because her mind is occupied with various ideas for the development and improvement of her project venture," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said if the same woman was idle, she will take home problems that result in disrespect, not staying at home but constantly loitering in the neighbourhood spreading malicious hearsay because she has nothing to do.

"Such unproductive behaviour affects the marriage as the husband is constantly stressed and under pressure because of her unbecoming behaviour," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa highlighted to them that her office had opened a toll free number to assist the gender based violence victims.

She appealed for promotion of peace in the household saying it pushes development within the home.

"I would like to encourage the women to make full use of this opportunity and ensure the continuation of these projects.

"Do not hesitate to engage provincial officers from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises for assistance on the maintenance of your projects and ways to improve," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa also interacted with the women, who shared their personal experiences.

Among them was a barren woman who narrated her touching experience that despite being barren she was married to a man who already had children, but unlike most women she took good care of the children including supporting the husband to pay their school fees using her own money.

Amai Mnangagwa was deeply touched by the testimony and told her to keep up the good works as love was the source of blessings from the Almighty.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands, Larry Mavima, said Amai Mnangagwa should continue with her empowerment projects that have uplifted women countrywide.