Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora to Face Chegutu in Axis Super 8

CHEGUTU Pirates' secretary-general Jeffrey Wachiseka believes there is nothing to fear after his side was drawn against Simba Bhora in yesterday's ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League's Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup draw.

The two sides will do battle in the opening match to be staged on April 16 as the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League will take a one-week break. The venues for all the matches will be advised at the weekend.

Wachiseka said they were expecting to meet any team in the top four as it was a draw for a Cup game which they will take as a final.

"I am very happy with the draw and I look forward to the game as my team is always ready for any challenge. As Chegutu Pirates, we were expecting any opponent as there is no-one whom we could not avoid.

"We have managed to do well against the top four teams as we only lost our first game to Golden Eagles when the team had some challenges. We have played all the top four teams in the first round of the championship race and have shown that we are a competitive side as the worst we had were draws," said Wachisekwa.

The match between Simba Bhora and Chegutu Pirates, whose venue will be decided at the weekend, was defined as one of the most difficult ones but the former side's head coach Arthur Tutani welcomed the draw, and said he is happy and looking forward to the game.

"It's part of the game that is why it is a Cup game you should be ready to meet any team. My team has been doing well and I hope they will continue with the fine form.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The one-week break we are going to have is going to help us focus on the areas which we felt we were lacking. The boys have always done well and I think they will be very excited with the draw as it has drawn more attention and is viewed as the game to watch," said Tutani.

The other matches will see Herentals Under-20 taking on Black Mambas in a Harare derby while Commando Bullets will entertain Trojan Stars.

Paul Benza, the Herentals Under-20 coach, said it is all systems go and they are ready for their opponents.

"We have respect for Black Mambas but this being a Cup game, we will take it as a final and we will leave no stone unturned," said Benza.

His opponent ,John "Toto" Ncube, believes his side have been improving with each passing match and they will need to capitalise on that.

Axis Solutions Super 8 Draw

Simba Bhora v Chegutu Pirates, Herentals Under-20 v Black Mambas, Golsdden Eagles v Ngezi Platinum Under-19, Commando Bullets v Trojan Stars.