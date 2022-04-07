Nigeria: Drug-Maker Glaxosmithkline PLC to Pay Shareholders N538.1 Million Dividend

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members at the close of business on April 22.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc will pay its shareholders N538.1 million in gross dividends translating to a dividend per share of N0.45 for the financial year 2021, the firm said in a notice published on the Nigerian Exchange's website on Wednesday.

That is 12.5 per cent increase when set beside the N478.4 million it paid a year earlier.

The pharmaceutical company said payment of the dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax and shaapproval at the annual general meeting.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members at the close of business on April 22, while the register of shareholders will be closed from April 25 to May 5.

Payment will go to those who "have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts," it said.

"Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form," the company added.

The drug-maker saw moderate growth across its key performance metrics for 2021, when profit edged up 5.9 per cent to N658.8 million and turnover by 5.4 per cent N22.4 billion.

"Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar," the document said.