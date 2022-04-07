Namibia: Fistball Battles Heat Up

7 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

COHEN Fistball Club will host the second Bank Windhoek League match day in Windhoek on Saturday at 08h00.

CFC 1 will try to extend its lead over the competition, while record champions SKW 1, after a sobering fifth place finish on the first match day, will have to collect important points in order to stay in the A-category championship race.

In group A, the teams are allocated according to their respective placements of the last league round. This time around CFC 1, SFC 1, SKW 1 and SKW 2 will duel in a 'group of death'. Exciting encounters can certainly be expected without definite predictions of who will top the group.

SFC 1 skipper Andre Meng has set out their ambitions to cause another upset against the green-whites from the capital city. The reserve team from SKW are underdogs in this tough preliminary round.

SKW 3, CFC 2, SFC 2 and CFC 3 will compete against each other in Group B. SKW 3 with record national player Michael Baas, who are currently in second place on the league table, are traded as a favourites for the group victory.

CFC 2, however, will strive to use their home turf advantage to secure a semi-final qualification.

The winner of Group A will face the runner up of Group B and vice versa in the semi-final. The same applies for the third and fourth placed teams.

Thrilling matches are also expected in the U/16 category, in which two teams from SFC and two teams from SKW will compete. SKW A is currently in first place, closely followed by SFC A.

Three u-13 teams from SKW. as well as one from the coast, have also registered for the second league tournament.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X