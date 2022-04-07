Namibia: Fistball Battles Heat Up

COHEN Fistball Club will host the second Bank Windhoek League match day in Windhoek on Saturday at 08h00.

CFC 1 will try to extend its lead over the competition, while record champions SKW 1, after a sobering fifth place finish on the first match day, will have to collect important points in order to stay in the A-category championship race.

In group A, the teams are allocated according to their respective placements of the last league round. This time around CFC 1, SFC 1, SKW 1 and SKW 2 will duel in a 'group of death'. Exciting encounters can certainly be expected without definite predictions of who will top the group.

SFC 1 skipper Andre Meng has set out their ambitions to cause another upset against the green-whites from the capital city. The reserve team from SKW are underdogs in this tough preliminary round.

SKW 3, CFC 2, SFC 2 and CFC 3 will compete against each other in Group B. SKW 3 with record national player Michael Baas, who are currently in second place on the league table, are traded as a favourites for the group victory.

CFC 2, however, will strive to use their home turf advantage to secure a semi-final qualification.

The winner of Group A will face the runner up of Group B and vice versa in the semi-final. The same applies for the third and fourth placed teams.

Thrilling matches are also expected in the U/16 category, in which two teams from SFC and two teams from SKW will compete. SKW A is currently in first place, closely followed by SFC A.

Three u-13 teams from SKW. as well as one from the coast, have also registered for the second league tournament.