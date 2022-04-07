Malawi: Government Snubs Calls for Fuel Prices Hike

Pixabay
...
7 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government says it will not be pushed to hike fuel pump prices in the country.

Minister of information Gospel Kazako said this during a press conference with minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola amid pressure from opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and some economic experts to raise the prices of fuel following global markets.

But Kazako said that the reason why fuel prices have not been adjusted upwards is because there are other critical issues to be considered first.

With an indication that prices will nonetheless be hiked, Kazako said that the hike will not be because other sections of the public have made recommendations.

Energy minister Ibrahim Matola said Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) will announce the fuel prices at an appropriate time.

Calls for speedy fuel hikes have recently come from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party, Consumers Association of Malawi and Malawi Commerce of Chambers and Industry, among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X